Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.81 ($77.42).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.30 ($62.71) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.90. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

