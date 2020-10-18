Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on (EBC) (NYSE:EBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of (EBC) (NYSE:EBC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on (EBC) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get (EBC) alerts:

(EBC) stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. (EBC) has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Receive News & Ratings for (EBC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (EBC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.