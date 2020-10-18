J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price Down 9.7% on Disappointing Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $127.63 and last traded at $128.04. Approximately 3,405,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 879,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.84.

The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.