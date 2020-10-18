iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.