iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

