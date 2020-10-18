iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.