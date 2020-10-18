iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

