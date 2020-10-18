iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,059.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.