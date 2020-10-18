iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.