iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $225.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.