iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.