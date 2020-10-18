iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,166 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

