iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.56. 187,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 293,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.