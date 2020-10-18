iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $13.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

