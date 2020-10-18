iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 87.4% in September

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.