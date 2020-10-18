Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $3.29. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.36.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

