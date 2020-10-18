IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $171.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock worth $502,350,243 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.