IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Trading Up 0.2%

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.01 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 60,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 129,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

Several research firms have commented on IPLP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of IPL Plastics from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $543.82 million and a PE ratio of 50.00.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

