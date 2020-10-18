iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:BTYS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:BTYS) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.