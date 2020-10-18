Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

IONS stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

