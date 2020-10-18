Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $14.14 on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

