Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $14.14 on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
