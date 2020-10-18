Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

