Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 6,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 14,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 45,815 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

