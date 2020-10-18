Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

