Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrusion from an e rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Intrusion stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

