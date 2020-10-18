Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
