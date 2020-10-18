Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.