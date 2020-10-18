Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $50.44 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,007,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

