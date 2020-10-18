Installed Building Products Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 668,144 shares of company stock worth $59,548,105. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

