Insight Folios Inc Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

