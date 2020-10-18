Insight Folios Inc Buys 5,677 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

