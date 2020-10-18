Insider Selling: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Sells 232,092 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38).

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 702 ($9.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 613.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.06 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9998306 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.