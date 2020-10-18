Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).
Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72).
