Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

