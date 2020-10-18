Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 9673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

