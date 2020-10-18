Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 165.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

