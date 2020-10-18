Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.70. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $207.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

