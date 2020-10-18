IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $6,250,000. AXA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 93.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

IHS Markit stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

