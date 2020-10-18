Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 15902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

