Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE HPP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.