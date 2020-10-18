Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

LON HSW opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.08. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

