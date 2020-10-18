Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,539 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

