Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 128,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 653,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.