Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.01 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

