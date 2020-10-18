Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 138,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.