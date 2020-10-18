Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $4.03. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

