Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillenbrand in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

