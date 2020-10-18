HighPoint Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HighPoint Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,477,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 4,679,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOGAQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:XOGAQ opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

