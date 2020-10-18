Hexcel (HXL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HXL stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

