Hexcel (HXL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HXL stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.
