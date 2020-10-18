Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

