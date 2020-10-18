Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

