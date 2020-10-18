Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

